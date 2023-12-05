Clinic Destroyed As Russians Shell Kozacha Lopan In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A local clinic was destroyed and infrastructure facilities were damaged as Russian forces shelled Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv region.

Viacheslav Zadorenko, the head of the Derhachi city military administration, reported this in Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"As a result of artillery strikes, the building of the Kozacha Lopan clinic was destroyed. Medics' vehicles, the central gas pump system, and power lines were damaged. Currently, there is no mobile connection and electricity in the village, the data on the victims is being clarified," Zadorenko informed.

The city administration head added that emergency services are already working to restore mobile connection and critical infrastructure.

As reported, on November 14, three civilians were injured as a result of Russian shelling of the village of Kozacha Lopan of Derhachi community.