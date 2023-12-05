AIC T-Hub Foundation Develops Space Tech Incubation Program

(MENAFN- KNN India) Hyderabad, Dec 5 (KNN) Technology Hub (T-Hub), a startup incubator on Tuesady announced the launch of Space Tech Incubation Program under

the AIC T-Hub Foundation program.

In partnership with Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), this initiative is poised to cultivate innovation and fuel growth within India's emerging SpaceTech entrepreneurial landscape.

The program aims to empower 10 carefully chosen SpaceTech firms across India, leveraging criteria such as founder experience, product innovation, and a robust business model.

Participants will gain exclusive access to a spectrum of resources, including grants, venture capitalists, cutting-edge engineering laboratories, global mentors, industry experts, service providers, and the invaluable insights of veteran SpaceTech entrepreneurs.

Amongst the selected startups are- Onnes, Nveeas Labs, Spantrik, STEM & Space, TaraMandal, Hindustan Magnesium Products Private Limited.

startups will undergo a dynamic curriculum of intensive mentorship, product-market-fit, corporate connects, investor access and go-to market activities meticulously designed to accelerate their growth trajectory. The Program will feature the active involvement of top founders fr0m leading space companies such as Skyroot and Dhruva Space.

Speaking at the launch Mahankali Srinivas Rao, CEO, T-Hub, said,“The launch of our Space Tech Program marks a significant step towards building a thriving and collaborative environment for startups in this transformative industry. Our program is designed to empower SpaceTech startups by providing a robust ecosystem with unparalleled access to essential resources.”

Rajesh Adla, CEO of AIC T-Hub Foundation, said,“We are excited to introduce the Space Tech Incubation Program under the AIC T-Hub Foundation. This initiative underscores our commitment to providing a nurturing ecosystem where startups can thrive, fostering a new wave of advancements in space technology. We are excited about the possibilities this collaboration holds and the transformative impact it can have on shaping the future of the space industry in India.”

Additionally, the program takes a collaborative approach by forming strategic partnerships with key players in the space tech ecosystem, such as space agencies, investment bodies, and corporate companies.

The launch event of the program witnessed the presence of eminent dignitaries including Mahankali Srinivas Rao, CEO of T-Hub, Dr. G Satheesh Reddy, Former DRDO, Chairman & Former Scientific Adviser to Raksha Mantri, Ministry of Defence, Govt of India, Pawan Kumar Chandana of Skyroot Aerospace, Sanjay Nekkanti of Dhruva Space and Hitendra Gandhi fr0m the Government of Western Australia.

