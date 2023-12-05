Israeli facility associated to nuclear program strike in Hamas hit

(MENAFN) In a recent analysis of satellite imagery, the New York Times reported that a rocket fired by Palestinian militants during the Hamas attack on October 7 struck an Israeli military base believed to store nuclear-capable missiles. The rocket hit the Sdot Micha base in central Israel, causing a fire that approached missile storage facilities and other sensitive weaponry, as per NASA data used for detecting wildfires.



The report suggests that the strike, part of the broader conflict, did not directly hit any projectiles but raised concerns about the proximity of the fire to sensitive areas. Satellite imagery provided by the Times displays the scorched-earth spot around Sdot Micha on October 8, following the rocket strike.



The analysis indicates that the barrage near this sensitive site continued for several hours during the conflict. The effectiveness of Israel's Iron Dome air defense system in intercepting these missiles remains unclear. However, one rocket is believed to have landed near a facility housing Jericho missiles, along with a radar system and a battery of air defense missiles.



Hans Kristensen, the director of the Federation of American Scientists' Nuclear Information Project, commented on the situation, suggesting that there could have been between 25 to 50 Jericho nuclear-capable missile launchers at the base. However, he noted that the warheads were likely stored elsewhere and would not have been impacted by the rocket strike.



The report raises questions about whether Hamas was aware that the targeted base housed Israeli nuclear-capable missiles or if it regarded it as an ordinary military facility. The incident underscores the complex dynamics and potential risks associated with military conflicts in the region



