Casio To Release MT-G Series Watches With Newly Developed Dual Core Guard Structure

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Tokyo, September 24, 2020 - Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the latest additions to its G-SHOCK line of shock-resistant watches. The new MTG-B2000 models are part of the MT-G series of watches, which are known for a construction that makes the most of the properties of both metal and resin. The MTG-B2000 features a new innovation-the Dual Core Guard structure-which accentuates the beauty and feel of metal while retaining a mid-sized case.



The new MTG-B2000 watches further advance the Metal Core Guard Structure used in previous MT-G series watches by employing a new Dual Core Guard Structure that incorporates a carbon fiber-reinforced resin case, leveraging the light weight and rigidity of carbon fiber. The watch features a dual structure with a carbon monocoque case that seamlessly integrates the case and case back. This is surrounded by metal frame, giving the watch a refined metal look when viewed straight on and from the sides. This new structure achieved a watch with more visible metal while retaining the popular mid-sized case and weight that users found to be so wearable in the MTG-B1000 released in 2018. The MTG-B2000 watches also feature Triple G Resist to resist dropping shocks, centrifugal gravity, and vibration, ensuring toughness.



The MTG-B2000BD and MTG-B2000D models both come with a new layered-composite band made with a higher proportion of resin, paired with metal parts. They are both about 15% lighter than the predecessor model. * The MTG-B2000B comes with a soft urethane band for enhanced wearability and optimum fit, which also accentuates the bold impression of the watch. For the full line-up, please visit



. MTG-B1000D (released in 2018)



These new watches are the first in the MT-G series to be equipped with three dual coil motors, for swift operation of the hands. In addition to receiving radio wave time-calibration signals, the watch automatically adjusts the time when paired with a smartphone using a dedicated app. Other outstanding features include automatic time adjustment to the local time zone when crossing zones without any need for the user to operate the buttons. These features make the MTG-B2000 models ideal shock-resistant watches in a business setting.



ModelsBandBezel color

MTG-B2000BDLayered compositeRed

MTG-B2000BSoft urethaneBlue

MTG-B2000DLayered compositeBlack





Specifications

ConstructionTriple G Resist (shock-resistant, centrifugal force-resistant, vibration-resistant)

Water Resistance200 meters

Radio Frequency77.5 kHz (DCF77: Germany); 60 kHz (MSF: UK); 60 kHz (WWVB: USA); 40 kHz (JJY: Fukushima, Japan) / 60 kHz (JJY: Kyushu, Japan); 68.5 kHz (BPC: China)

Radio Wave ReceptionAutomatic reception up to six times a day (except for use in China: up to five times a day); manual reception

Communication SpecificationsCommunication StandardBluetooth ® low energy

Signal RangeUp to 2m (may differ depending on surrounding conditions)

Stopwatch1 second; measuring capacity: 24 hours

Countdown TimerMeasuring unit: 1 second (maximum 24 hours)

Other FunctionsMobile Link functions (automatic time adjustment, easy watch setting, world time: over 300 cities, phone finder, watch status display, self-check function); auto hand home position correction; hand shift feature; daily alarm; dual time (27 time zones, home time swapping, auto summer time [DST] switching); power saving; full auto-calendar; LED light (super illuminator and afterglow); day and date display

Power SourceTough Solar power system (solar-charging system)

Continuous OperationAbout 29 months with the power-saving function ON after full charge

Size of Case8×15

Total WeightMTG-B2000BD/MTG-B2000D: Approx. 156g

MTG-B2000B: Approx. 127g



