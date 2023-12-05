               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

ANAMA Employee Hit By Landmine In Aghdam


12/5/2023 7:21:00 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

On 5 December, an anti-personnel mine exploded in Sarijali village of Aghdam district while an employee of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) Vagif Sabir oglu Akperov, born in 1992, was performing his duties, Azernews reports.

According to the information, the victim was evacuated from the scene and taken to the district hospital. His right leg was amputated below the knee. His condition is satisfactory.

To recall from November 1 to November 30, 247 anti-tank mines, 228 anti-personnel mines, and 4106 unexploded ordnance were found and neutralised in the liberated territories.

Also, 7,143 hectares of land were cleared of mines.

MENAFN05122023000195011045ID1107538411

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search