Myanmar's military junta leader urges for diplomatic solution for ethnic factions

(MENAFN) The leader of Myanmar's military junta has urged ethnic armed factions engaged in conflict with the military throughout the nation to seek a political resolution, as reported by state media on Tuesday.



The junta is facing significant challenges from synchronized offensives along the borders with China, India, and Thailand, posing a substantial threat to its authority, according to analysts, marking the most significant challenge since it took control in 2021.



Junta head Min Aung Hlaing “warned that if armed organizations keep on being foolish, residents of the relevant regions will suffer bad impacts,” as reported by a Myanmar-based news agency.



“So, it is necessary to consider the lives of the people, and those organizations need to solve their problems politically,” he stated.



Myanmar hosts over a dozen armed groups representing various ethnic minorities, with many controlling territories along the country's borders and engaging in conflicts with the military since gaining independence from Britain in 1948.



Towards the end of October, three of these groups collaborated on an offensive in the northern Shan state, taking control of towns and strategic trade centers along the China border.



United Nations field reports suggest that over 250 civilians, including children, are believed to have lost their lives since the offensive began in October.

