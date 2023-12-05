Meeting Of Foreign Ministers Of Caspian States Taking Place In Moscow

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. A meeting of the
foreign ministers of the Caspian states has kicked off in Moscow,
Trend reports.
The event, chaired by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, is
attended by the foreign ministers of the Caspian states -
Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan.
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov
departed on a working visit to Russia on December 4 to participate
in this event.
During the visit, Bayramov is scheduled to speak at the meeting
and hold bilateral meetings.
