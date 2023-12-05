Azerbaijani Parliament Approves Living Wage, Need Criterion For 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Azerbaijani parliament has discussed the living wage and the need criterion for 2024 in the third reading, Trend reports.

The living wage in the country for next year is set at 270 manat ($158.8), for the working population: 287 manat ($168.8), for retirees: 222 manat ($130.59), for children: 235 manat ($138).

The limit of the need criterion for 2024 for the purpose of assigning targeted state social assistance is approved in the amount of 270 manat.

The documents, after discussion, were put to a vote and approved in the third reading.

Currently, the living wage and the need criterion in Azerbaijan amount to 246 manat ($144.7).

