Thousands of Filipinos remain in evacuation centers due to strong aftershocks

(MENAFN) In the aftermath of a series of earthquakes in southern Philippines, tens of thousands of anxious residents remain in evacuation centers due to ongoing strong aftershocks, according to local media and officials on Monday.



A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck the region on Saturday night, resulting in at least three fatalities, numerous injuries, and compelling tens of thousands to seek refuge.



On Monday, a 6.8 magnitude quake, with a depth of 1 km (0.62 miles), hit the Mindanao area in the early hours, as reported by the Philippine seismology agency.



Approximately 108,000 individuals are sheltering in 115 evacuation centers within the Surigao del Sur region, based on information from local DZBB radio.



Although the earthquakes prompted tsunami warnings initially, these alerts were subsequently lifted.



In response to the situation, the regional disaster management authority in the Caraga Region, particularly in Surigao del Sur, dispatched 30 Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR) teams to aid the affected local government units, as per a report from a local news outlet.



Situated on the "Ring of Fire," the Philippines is positioned along a belt of volcanoes encircling the Pacific Ocean that is susceptible to seismic activity.



In the preceding month, a seismic event with a magnitude of 6.7 struck Burias Island in the Philippines, resulting in the loss of at least nine lives. The earthquake shook buildings and led to the collapse of a section of a shopping mall ceiling.

