All-New Triton Earns Top Rating In 2023 ASEAN NCAP

TOKYO, Dec 4, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) announced that the all-new Triton1 one-ton pickup truck has earned a maximum five-star rating2 in the 2023 ASEAN NCAP3, a comprehensive safety performance assessment for new vehicles in the ASEAN region.

Mitsubishi Motors remains committed to its safety philosophy of achieving a mobility society with zero traffic accidents through continued efforts to develop safety technologies and to spread knowledge about traffic safety.







The all-new Triton features the high-rigidity RISE4 body that both absorbs energy and minimizes cabin deformation in the event of a crash, as well as seatbelts and seven SRS airbags5 designed to provide high levels of occupant protection. To ensure preventive safety performance, all models are standard equipped with safety features such as the Active Stability Control that prevents skidding and the Forward Collision Mitigation system (FCM) with pedestrian detection.

The all-new Triton is Mitsubishi Motors' one-ton pickup truck that traces its roots back to the Forte launched in 1978. In the 45 years since, about 5.6 million units have been produced over five generations and sold in approximately 150 countries around the world, making it one of Mitsubishi Motors' global strategic vehicles.

A fully redesigned model was launched in July of this year as the sixth generation Triton. Developed under the product concept of "Power for Adventure," the all-new Triton features a complete overhaul of everything from the interior and exterior design to the chassis, ladder frame and engine. It has gone on sale starting in Thailand, where the production plant is located, and will be released in Japan early next year.

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211) -a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan-, is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has about 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities around the world. Mitsubishi Motors has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, Mitsubishi Motors has been a leader in electrification-launched the i-MiEV –the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV –the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013.

