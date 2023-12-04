Coal Supplies To Kyrgyzstan Significantly Decreased

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Coal imports to Kyrgyzstan have almost halved. The National
Statistical Committee provided such data, Azernews reports, citing 24 News Agency.
According to statistics, from January to September 2023, about
469,500 tons of coal was imported into the country. Of this amount,
the supply of solid fuel is 459,400 (821,500 tons were imported
into the Kyrgyz Republic for the same period last year). The supply
of brown coal reached 10,100 tons.
Almost all imported coal comes to the country from
Kazakhstan.
Earlier, the Ministry of Energy reported that in preparation for
the autumn-winter period of 2023-2024 it was planned to supply 1.2
million tons of solid fuel for the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant.
Of this, 550,000 tons are imported D grade coal.
