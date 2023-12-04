Dozens Killed And Injured In The Ongoing Violent Israeli Strikes On The Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) GAZA /PNN/

Dozens of people were killed and injured at dawn today during a series of violent Israeli strikes on various areas of the Gaza Strip.

In the south of the Gaza Strip, occupation warplanes bombed a house in the city of Rafah, killing three people, while others remain under the rubble.

Nine people were killed, and dozens injured in an Israeli airstrike on the al-Tannour neighborhood, east of Rafah.

Journalist Shaima al-Jazzar and her family were killed in an Israeli airstrike of their home in the city of Rafah.

The occupation warplanes also bombed a house in the center of the city of Khan Younis, which led to the killing of a woman and the injury of at least eight other people, in addition to the killing of two people and wounding of two others in an attack on the town of al-Qarara, northeast of Khan Younis. The occupation artillery also bombed the eastern area of the city.

In Gaza City, occupation warplanes and artillery launched violent raids on al-Shuja'iya and al-Tuffah neighborhoods, east of the city, killing three civil defense crews and wounding others.

Local sources said a child was killed in a raid that targeted a house in Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, in addition to a bombing that targeted Palestine Square and the vicinity of the Baptist Hospital in the center of Gaza City.

The occupation warplanes also bombed a house in the al-Baraka area in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

In the northern Gaza Strip, medical sources said five people were killed in the bombing of a mosque in theaAl-Zaytoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City, in addition to the death and injury of dozens in another bombing that targeted the Atallah family's home on al-Nafaq Street in the city.

The occupation warplanes targeted several inhabited homes in Jabalia refugee camp, leading to the death and injury of dozens, in addition to the bombing of homes in Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun.

At midnight, the occupation warplanes targeted the northern gate of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabalia with a missile fired by an Israeli reconnaissance plane, which led to the death and injury of dozens of people.