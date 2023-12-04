Two Palestinians Martyred By Israeli Occupation Forces' Gunfire In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 4 (KUNA) -- Two young Palestinians were martyred on Monday by Israeli occupation forces gunfire in Qalqilya West Bank, said Palestine's General Authority of Civil Affairs (GACA).

According to Palestinian local sources members of the Israeli special operation forces invaded the city and shot a vehicle, which resulted in injuring two Palestinians and arrested them and later announced their death.

In addition, two other Palestinians were injured in a shooting by the Israeli occupation forces during confrontations in the city.

Ministry of Health said in a statement the number of Palestinian martyrs killed in Israeli attacks in the West Bank since the beginning of this year has risen to 464, including 256 since October. (end)

nq









MENAFN04122023000071011013ID1107530493