Some Western Organisations Can't Quit Anti-Azerbaijan Propaganda

Abbas Ganbay
An important step towards peace was taken several days ago,
where border delimitation issues were discussed at the
Gazakh-Ijavan border between Armenia and Azerbaijan. On November
21, the Armenian Foreign Ministry reacted to the statement of the
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and stated that Yerevan is ready to
participate in the normalisation of relations with Azerbaijan, as
well as the establishment of peace and stability in the South
Caucasus. Deputy Prime Ministers of the two countries, Shahin
Mustafayev and Mher Grigoryan discussed issues where, in the case
of positive results, a new peaceful stage is expected to be laid in
relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
While Azerbaijan and Armenia are working to establish peace in
the region between each other, Yerevan continues to move closer to
the European Union, whereas it has become known that the EU is
planning to increase the mission of observers and patrols on
Armenia's borders with Azerbaijan. We have already witnessed the
double standards of European organisations towards Azerbaijan for
justice in the Garabagh region. While some officials from EU and UN
organisations say they are committed to the peace process between
Armenia and Azerbaijan, there are also parties who try to add fuel
to the fire, in the form of France, Canada, Lithuania, and other
countries under the wing of the Union.
With an Armenian diaspora around the world, Yerevan has enlisted
the support of forces that wish to establish themselves in the
South Caucasus through the Armenian Open Gate, with wide access to
Russia, Iran, and the Middle East. Most Western pro-Armenian
institutions continue to propagate hatred towards Azerbaijan and
its people, and often amongst these institutions are managers and
executives of Armenian origin, who consequently strengthen their
love of propagating anti-Azerbaijani statements.
Take up Freedom House, which conducts anti-Azerbaijani research,
for example. An organisation chart of Freedom House has been
circulated on the internet recently. The vice president in charge
of policy and the defence of rights, Annie Wilcox-Boyajan, curator
of projects "for the development of democratic culture," Roza
Melkumyan, project manager Andranik Shirinyan, and Victoria
Andrksyan and so on. Thus it is obvious why this organization makes
groundless statements against Azerbaijan.
Remembering how France came forward to arm Armenia under the
guise of "defence," now the EU is already deciding to allocate half
a billion euros, which implies a move away from Russia. The visit
of the European delegation to Armenia ended quite expectantly with
the announcement of a new multi-million-dollar aid package. It was
announced that the EU will allocate 500 million euros of
"investments" to Armenia within the framework of a certain
"economic and investment plan." Under what plan and what kind of
investments are we talking about? It is not clear yet. What is
important is that, in parallel, the EU will consider the
possibility of supporting the Armenian Armed Forces.
The implementation of this support will come from the European
Peace Fund, which was created to finance the Ukrainian army.
Knowing that many countries "support" Ukraine in the war with
Russia, at the moment they have chosen the way of regrouping their
forces for more "necessary things". Western countries and
alliances, as well as the United States, are discussing the further
outcome of the events in the war between Ukraine and Russia, where,
in the end, the way was chosen: to stop supplying weapons to the
Ukrainian side under the guise of "we are for peace."
Now that the picture is becoming clearer, it is easier to see
the initiatives and desires of the EU in financing the
militarisation of Armenia. The European Union decided to invest
half a billion euros in Armenia, where this may be a handout to
keep Yerevan from leaving Russia in the future or in good time. EU
funding of the Armenian Armed Forces is money for the purchase of
Western weapons (not without French help) and equipment instead of
Russian weapons.
France, now the EU, and there may be other "clan brothers" of
the Crusaders getting involved in this category. Why did the EU
choose Armenia? It is known that representatives of the Armenian
and British Defence Ministries in London signed a programme of
Armenian-British cooperation in the sphere of defence for
2023-2024.
On the other hand, India and Iran at one time made decisions to
supply and pass military equipment for Armenia through their
borders, but soon things failed for them as the Garabagh issue was
closed.
Maybe this is a help to Yerevan?
One day before London and Yerevan signed the cooperation, the
former accused Iran of destabilising the Middle East, stating that
"Iran is an unacceptable threat to the region through its
destabilising activities and support for proxies in the region,
including Hamas, Hizbullah, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad". Many
dare to "help" Yerevan, and it is not yet known for what
ambitions.
Based on the information, we can assume the desire of Western
structures to freeze or at least move forward with the signing of a
peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia for some time. Armenia
has the right to increase its defence industry, but this is
acceptable when relations in the region are well established and
the West is not standing at the open gate. At the moment, Yerevan
wants to sow seeds, but the seeds are spoiled.
