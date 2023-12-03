Western Azerbaijani Community: We Strongly Condemn The Allegations Of The UN Special Rapporteur

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Western Azerbaijani Community issued a statement about Alexandra Khantaki, the special rapporteur of the UN on cultural rights, allegedly made absurd claims about the "destruction of the Armenian cultural heritage in Karabakh," Azernews reports.

The statement reads:

"First of all, we would like to emphasize that the completely anti-Azerbaijani content and tone of the special rapporteur's letter, and the fact that Armenian diplomats immediately shared it with joy, suggest that the letter was written in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

We strongly condemn and categorically reject the claims of the special rapporteur that threaten the sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

It is also unacceptable for the special rapporteur to use fictional toponyms such as "Nagorno-Karabakh", "Mardakert", "Karmir Shuka", "Khramort":

Let the special rapporteur of the UN go and use the toponyms presented by the UN itself." let him get acquainted with the important documents.

It is sad that the special rapporteur of the UN, who spoke about the "deportation of Armenians from Lachin", has disrespected international law and turned into a full-time Azerbaijanophobe, falling into a pitiful situation. This letter discredits the UN itself. We regret to inform you that the destruction of the historical and cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people both in Armenia and in the territories that were occupied at the time has not been reacted to by the UN and UNESCO, and silence has been shown.

As you know, the special rapporteur is also an expert on Caucasian Albania, and the fact that the Udi community visited the religious centers in Garabagh hurt him.

The special rapporteur states that the Blue Mosque in Yerevan is not an "Azerbaijani heritage". In general, it is not known what the purpose of A. Khantaki is with these nonsense claims. If A. Khantaki's goal is "Armenian heritage", then what does he have to do with the Blue Mosque!

The special rapporteur also deliberately distorted the activities of the Western Azerbaijani Community.

It was noted that the special rapporteur should correct his gross mistake and express his opinion on the destruction of the cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people by Armenia and contact the Armenian government in this regard. Otherwise, it will be fully proven that he acts on the basis of ethnic and religious sympathies and that he is an Azerbaijanophobe.

"In general, one gets the impression that one of the reasons why A. Khantaki is so biased that he is from Greece. We demand the special rapporteur to act independently and impartially in accordance with his mandate, to put an end to low claims against Azerbaijan," the statement emphasized".