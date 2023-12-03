Western Azerbaijani Community: We Strongly Condemn The Allegations Of The UN Special Rapporteur

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Western Azerbaijani Community issued a statement about Alexandra
Khantaki, the special rapporteur of the UN on cultural rights,
allegedly made absurd claims about the "destruction of the Armenian
cultural heritage in Karabakh," Azernews reports.
The statement reads:
"First of all, we would like to emphasize that the completely
anti-Azerbaijani content and tone of the special rapporteur's
letter, and the fact that Armenian diplomats immediately shared it
with joy, suggest that the letter was written in the Ministry of
Foreign Affairs of Armenia.
We strongly condemn and categorically reject the claims of the
special rapporteur that threaten the sovereignty of Azerbaijan.
It is also unacceptable for the special rapporteur to use
fictional toponyms such as "Nagorno-Karabakh", "Mardakert", "Karmir
Shuka", "Khramort":
Let the special rapporteur of the UN go and use the toponyms
presented by the UN itself." let him get acquainted with the
important documents.
It is sad that the special rapporteur of the UN, who spoke about
the "deportation of Armenians from Lachin", has disrespected
international law and turned into a full-time Azerbaijanophobe,
falling into a pitiful situation. This letter discredits the UN
itself. We regret to inform you that the destruction of the
historical and cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people both in
Armenia and in the territories that were occupied at the time has
not been reacted to by the UN and UNESCO, and silence has been
shown.
As you know, the special rapporteur is also an expert on
Caucasian Albania, and the fact that the Udi community visited the
religious centers in Garabagh hurt him.
The special rapporteur states that the Blue Mosque in Yerevan is
not an "Azerbaijani heritage". In general, it is not known what the
purpose of A. Khantaki is with these nonsense claims. If A.
Khantaki's goal is "Armenian heritage", then what does he have to
do with the Blue Mosque!
The special rapporteur also deliberately distorted the
activities of the Western Azerbaijani Community.
It was noted that the special rapporteur should correct his
gross mistake and express his opinion on the destruction of the
cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people by Armenia and contact
the Armenian government in this regard. Otherwise, it will be fully
proven that he acts on the basis of ethnic and religious sympathies
and that he is an Azerbaijanophobe.
"In general, one gets the impression that one of the reasons why
A. Khantaki is so biased that he is from Greece. We demand the
special rapporteur to act independently and impartially in
accordance with his mandate, to put an end to low claims against
Azerbaijan," the statement emphasized".
MENAFN03122023000195011045ID1107527596
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.