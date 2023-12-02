Two Qatari Aircraft Arrive In Egypt With 62 Tonnes Gaza Aid

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Two Qatari Armed Forces aircraft arrived today in the Egyptian city of Al Arish.

The planes carried 62 tonnes of aid including basic food supplies and shelter equipment, donated by the Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD) and Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) , ahead of transferring it to Gaza.

These bring the total number of planes to 35, with a total of 1119 tonnes of aid.

The aid was received by The Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater, at Al Arish Airport.

The aid is part of the full support of the State of Qatar to the brotherly Palestinian people subjected to difficult humanitarian conditions.