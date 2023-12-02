'Qatar Continuing Mediation Efforts'

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani asserted that Qatar continues its mediation efforts with all partners to ensure that efforts are underway to return to calm in the occupied Palestinian Territories.

During a phone call received from Vice President of the friendly US of America, Kamala Harris, His Highness the Amir stressed the importance of ceasefire to avert everything that would hinder the mediation efforts and further exacerbate the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip.

During the call, the US Vice President thanked and appreciated His Highness the Amir for his role and the efforts of Qatar in reaching a humanitarian pause deal between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement "Hamas" and in delivering the humanitarian and relief assistance to the people of the strip.

The two sides also discussed the latest developments in the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to discussing the strategic relations between the two friendly countries, along with other topics of mutual interest.

In a separate report, QNA said two Qatar Armed Forces aircraft carrying aid for Palestinians in Gaza arrived Saturday in the city of El Arish in the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt. The planes are carrying 62 tonnes of aid, consisting of food supplies and shelter equipment, provided by the Qatar Fund For Development, the Qatar Red Crescent Society, and Qatar Charity, in preparation to be transported to Gaza, bringing the total number of planes sent to 35, carrying a total of 1,192 tonnes of aid.

MENAFN02122023000067011011ID1107525515