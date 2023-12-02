Azerbaijan Increased Meat Imports By More Than 3 Per Cent Over The Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan imported 34k 860 tn of meat in January-October this
year. With reference to the State Customs Committee, Azernews reports that the value of imports of this
volume of meat was 69 million 995 thousand US dollars.
This is 1,054 tn ( 3.1% ) more than the corresponding period of
2022 in volume terms and 7 mln 385 k USD ( 11.8% ) more in value
terms.
Thus, in the first 10 months of 2022 Azerbaijan imported 33 k
806 tn of meat worth 62 mln 610 k USD.
It should be noted that the value of meat imports in the
reporting period amounted to 0.49% of the total value of
Azerbaijan's imports.
