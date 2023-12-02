Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Advisor To French President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met today with the Advisor to the French President HE Paul Soler, who is visiting the country.

The meeting discussed the latest developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories as well as ways to reduce escalation and bring about a ceasefire.

During the meeting, His Excellency stressed that the State of Qatar, along with its mediation partners, is committed to continuing efforts to return to calm, stressing that the continued bombing of the Gaza Strip after the end of the pause complicates mediation efforts and exacerbates the humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip.

For his part, the Advisor to the French President expressed his country's appreciation for the continued Qatari mediation efforts to release the French detainees.