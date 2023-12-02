Longines Hathab: Haidan Wins Medium Tour In 5Th Round Of Qatar Equestrian Tour

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Qatari rider Hussain Saeed Haidan and Ghanim Nasser Al Qadi clinched victories in the Medium and Small Tour classes, respectively, in the fifth leg of the Longines Hathab Qatar Equestrian Tour, at Qatar Equestrian Federation's Outdoor Arena, yesterday.

Haidan guided his 14-year-old gelding Viahipi D'Auzay in two flawless routines to win the Medium Tour class. Van Gallettana Z, ridden by Rashid Towaim Al Marri, was the second fastest, while Al Qadi and Morocco came third in the event.

Meanwhile, NK Cafe, which had the services of Haidan (Viahipi D'Auzay), Ghanim Nasser Al Qadi (Morocco) and Saeed Nasser Al Qadi (Carrera Denfer) won the Medium Tour team event.

Earlier, Ghanim Nasser Al Qadi topped the podium in the Small Tour astride Ina, while Dilandra, with Mohammed Yousef Al Jaber in the saddle, came second.

Jaber Rashid Al Amri-ridden Apollon Du Banney was third. In the Future Riders Class for 60cm, Kayan Ibrahim Al Rumaihi clinched the victory astride Nina Van De Delthoeve, while Mariam Abdulkarim Abed secured the win in the Future Riders 80cm class in the saddle of Wadi Rum D D H.