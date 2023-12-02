PM Stresses Tourism Cooperation Among Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sought cooperation among Bangladesh, Nepal and the Maldives for mutual benefits to flourish tourism during a courtesy meeting with the outgoing Maldives High Commissioner to Bangladesh Shiruzimath Sameer at the former's official residence Ganabhaban in the capital on November 20.

"Bangladesh, Nepal and Maldives can cooperate on tourism for mutual benefits," the premier said.

The Maldivian envoy said Bangladesh has huge potential in tourism particularly in Cox's Bazar which has the world's longest sandy sea beach.

The Bangladesh premier said many Bangladeshi workers have been working in the Maldives. "They are contributing to both of the country's economy," she stressed.

The Maldivian envoy thanked the Prime Minister for her government's all-out support to discharge her duties during her tenure.

"Maldives and Bangladesh relations have reached a new height during her tenure," she said.

Ambassador-at-large M Ziauddin and PM's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present also present at the meeting.