EBL Bags Three Mastercard Excellence Awards

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) clinched three awards at the Mastercard Excellence Awards 2023. The award ceremony was organised at a city hotel on November 25 in connection with the 10th anniversary celebration of Mastercard's Bangladesh office.

EBL received Excellence in Mastercard Business (Innovation) for its SkyTrip Credit Card, Excellence in Mastercard Business (Innovation) for Wearable Payment Solution and Excellence in Mastercard Online Acquiring Business.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO of EBL received the awards on behalf of the bank at the award ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO, EBL, said, "As Mastercard commemorates a long-standing of operations in Bangladesh, the Mastercard Excellence Awards stand as a testament to our shared commitment to excellence in the banking and financial service sector. These awards highlight our sustained dedication to delivering exceptional financial solutions in Bangladesh."

M Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking; Syed Zulkar Nayen, Head of Business-Retail and SME Banking; Ahsan Ullah Chowdhury, Head of Digital Financial Services and Tasnim Hussain, Head of Cards from EBL were also present at the award ceremony.

Dr Atiur Rahman, Former Governor of Bangladesh Bank and Professor Emeritus, University of Dhaka; Helen LaFave, Charge D' affairs at the US Embassy in Dhaka; Md Sharafat Ullah Khan, Director of the Payment Systems Department at Bangladesh Bank; Md Motasem Billah, Director, Payment Systems Department, Bangladesh Bank; Md Sarwar Hossain, Director of Foreign Exchange Policy Department, Bangladesh Bank and Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager of Mastercard Bangladesh attended the programme as well.