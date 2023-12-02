Intercontinental Dhaka, DU's THM Dept Pair Up For Industry-Academia Collaboration

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Hotel InterContinental Dhaka signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Department of Tourism and Hospitality Management, University of Dhaka, through a simple ceremony held at University of Dhaka recently.

The MoU was signed by Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, Treasurer; Prof Dr Santus Kumar Deb, Chairman, Department of Tourism and Hospitality Management, University of Dhaka; Ashwani Nayar, General Manager and Nazmul Huda, Director of Human Resources and Training, InterContinental Dhaka.

Prof Dr ASM Maksud Kamal, Vice Chancellor, University of Dhaka; Mohammad Atiqur Rahaman, Managing Director, Bangladesh Services Limited; Rezwan Maruf, Director of Sales and Marketing, InterContinental Dhaka and other high officials from both institutions were also present on the occasion.

The agreement is aimed at strengthening industry-academia collaboration. Through the partnership, students of the Department of Tourism and Hospitality Management, University of Dhaka will be able to receive training at the well-equipped facilities of InterContinental Dhaka.

This will help the students in the long run to gather practical knowledge and experience about hotel operations, said a release, adding, InterContinental Dhaka employees will also be able to avail benefits such as attending academic programmes to attain diplomas and certificates by the Department of Tourism and Hospitality Management, University of Dhaka.

Furthermore, as part of the agreement, both organisations will work together to share industry information and facilitate recruitment for potential job-seeking students.