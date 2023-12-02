Md Khirul Bashar Joins Salamair's GSA As Sales, Marketing Manager

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Md Khirul Bashar has been appointed as Manager, Sales and Marketing of SalamAir's GSA in Bangladesh Aero Wing Aviation Ltd.

With 15 years of successful experience in the country's aviation industry, Md Khirul Bashar's expertise include penetrating the market, driving sales and customer services and leading teams to achieve revenue target, among others.



Earlier, Khirul Bashar worked at Gulf Air, I Business Holdings Ltd (GSA of Gulf Air), Global Aviation Services Ltd (unit of Expo Group) in various capacities.

During his tenure, the Bangladesh station of Gulf Air won the highest revenue growth station 2019 recognition in the airline's network.