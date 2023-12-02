UAE Requests UN Security Council Meeting On Situation In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. The United Arab
Emirates (UAE) has requested a closed meeting of the UN Security
Council on the situation in the Gaza Strip on December 4, UAE
Permanent Representative to the UN Lana Zaki Nuseibah said,
Trend reports.
"The UAE regularly requests regular [UNSC] meetings to shed
light on the situation and focus the Security Council's attention
on this crisis. For example, we have just asked for closed
consultations on the resumption of hostilities in the Security
Council on Monday," she said.
She added that the UAE has asked UN Under-Secretary-General for
Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo to brief the Security Council
given her recent return from a trip to the Middle East region.
