Garabagh University Paving Way For Bright Future Of Region

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
Opening a university by Azerbaijan in liberated Garabagh
demonstrates the big differences between Armenia and Azerbaijan
over the peace in the region.
Roughly, ten years ago, when Garabagh was under invasion,
Armenians opened a military school. Yes, not civilian but military
school. In addition, the Armenian side shot a documentary film
about the school and circulated it on the internet. Strictly
speaking, it looked like an advertisement rather than a documentary
film. In the film, the Armenian side demonized Azerbaijan and
called for all minorities, except Kurds, living in Azerbaijan to
come and study in the said school to fight against Azerbaijan. In
short, they tried to ignite inter-ethnic conflict, more precisely,
in the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan. As a matter of course, it
did not work because the minorities know very well how much
attention Azerbaijan gave them and how wildly Hay behaved against
Kurds and Azerbaijanis living in Armenia and Garabagh in the
1990s.
On November 28, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a
decree on establishing Garabagh University. It is worth noting that
it is a civilian university, not a military one like Armenians
opened. Even the government circulated the advertisement of the
university as well. Unlike Armenian, there is no hint about war,
but peace. It has big and clean auditoriums and classrooms. As for
the library, we dare call it the source of pride of Azerbaijan.
There were a lot of books in different languages, including
Armenian. Yes, by this advertisement Azerbaijan once again
demonstrated that the country thinks it is high time to bury the
hatchet and move forward. Therefore the advertisement is
distinguished from Armenian military school.
In addition, many believe that the university will play a
significant role not only in bringing different ethnic groups
together but also in the economic development of the region which
has suffered from wars and clashes for a long. Because the
advantages and disadvantages of the region were taken into account
in establishing the university and occupations were determined
based on the above pros and cons. Garabagh University will prepare
the following specialties: teacher in different subjects,
social-psychological service in education, information
technologies, computer science and engineering, communication and
digital media, food engineering, urban planning, civil engineering,
international relations, regional studies, international trade and
logistics, business management, economy, finance-marketing,
management, accounting, organization of tourism work, tourist
guidance.
Of course, we need all specialties, but given the scale of mega
reconstruction and restoration works in the region, opening
industrial parks, and the importance of the region in Azerbaijan's
agriculture, especially in animal husbandry, and tourism, we can
say how significant the university is. Shortly, we will need
specialists who can work in the industrial parks in the Garabagh
economic zone. They will not just work in production, but also in
exporting the products manufactured in the region. Besides,
Azerbaijan intends to turn Garabagh into a center of green energy.
As is known, the region has 10 GW of green energy potential.
Azerbaijan also intends to turn some of these potentials into
reality and even export through the Zangazur corridor. As for
tourism, it is the most dynamic sector in the country. The number
of tourists visiting Azerbaijan tripled for 10 years and it is
expected to grow further. Keeping in mind that Garabagh is one of
the most beautiful places in Azerbaijan, no doubt that the region
will be the center of tourism in the future. In short, it seems the
graduates of the university will not face any difficulties in
finding jobs and it will be they who will build Garabagh thoroughly
again. Thus, Garabagh once again will be the pearl of
Azerbaijan.
MENAFN02122023000195011045ID1107524365
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.