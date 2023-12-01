Around 100 Palestinians Murdered In Israeli Airstrikes In Gaza In Less Than 10 Hours

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Gaza / PNN /



At least 100 Palestinians, the majority of whom are innocent civilians, including children, have been killed by indiscriminate Israeli bombardment across the Gaza Strip since early today morning, as Israel resumed its genocide campaign in the enclave after a seven-day pause.

Local sources confirmed that the documented number of casualties in Gaza has risen to 65 since 7:00 am this morning, with the majority being children and women. Additionally, scores of innocent civilians sustained injuries of varying degrees.







In one of the tragic incidents of the Israeli genocide today in the territory, multiple civilians were killed and others injured when Israeli occupation forces bombed the Subehi family home on George Street, east of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

The sour stated that the dead bodies of 30 civilians were brought to Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City due to the resumption of Israeli atrocities, particularly in the neighborhoods of Shejaeya and Al Zaytoun in the city. The victims were predominantly children and women.

Earlier this morning, the Israeli occupation resumed its genocide in the Gaza Strip, attacking residential neighborhoods from the land, air and sea after a one-week pause-brokered by Egypt and Qatar-came to an end.

The humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip had come into effect at 7:00 am on Friday, November 24, and was initially set for a duration of four days. However, it was extended for an additional three days.



At least 15,000 Palestinians, the majority of them innocent civilians, including over 6,500 children and over 4,000 women, have been killed since the beginning of the Israeli genocide campaign in Gaza on October 7, according to nonfinal statistics by the Ministry of Health.



