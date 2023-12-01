(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India BGS Gleneagles Hospital , Kengeri, Bengaluru proudly announces a historic milestone -

800 successful kidney transplants, affirming its position as the apex of medical excellence in India. Under the visionary leadership of Nephrologist Dr. Anil Kumar BT and Urologist Dr. Narendra S, the Kidney Transplant Program has not only become the most advanced but also signifies a quantum leap in the field of kidney transplantation, incorporating the most advanced procedures available worldwide.



Team BGS Gleneagles celebrates 800 kidney transplants, a triumph of patient-centric care and surgical innovation led by Dr. Anil Kumar BT and Dr. Narendra S





The success of the Kidney Transplant Program is attributed to the unwavering commitment to patient-centric care and a relentless pursuit for innovation by a specialized team.





Patient-Centric Excellence: The Heart of Success

At the heart of the success is an unyielding commitment to patient-centric care. Dr. Anil Kumar BT, Chief transplant physician and nephrologist , shared, "Our patients are at the core of everything we do. From personalized treatment plans to dedicated post-operative care, we prioritize the well-being of our patients. It is not just about transplants; it is about transforming lives with compassion and expertise."





A Surgical Symphony of Expertise and Innovation

Dr. Narendra S, Chief transplant surgeon and urologist emphasized the role of innovation, stating, "Our success stems from a perfect harmony of surgical expertise and cutting-edge technology. We have pioneered advanced procedures, including groundbreaking immunosuppressive techniques. Our patients trust us because they know we are at the forefront of medical innovation."





Building Trust, One Patient at a Time

Biju Nair, Cluster COO of Gleneagles Hospitals Bengaluru , shared insights into building trust, "Trust is not given; it is earned. Patients choose us because we have consistently delivered exceptional outcomes. Our team's dedication, transparency in communication, and a patient-first approach have been instrumental in earning the trust of those we serve."





Why BGS Gleneagles Hospital, Kengeri, Bengaluru?

1. Patient-Centric Approach: The hospital's unwavering commitment to placing patients at the center of their healthcare journey ensures personalized and empathetic care.





2. Medical Innovation: Pioneering advanced procedures ensures that patients benefit from the latest in medical science, providing them with the best possible outcomes.





3. Clinical Expertise: The team of seasoned professionals, led by Dr. Anil Kumar BT and Dr. Narendra S, brings unmatched expertise to every surgery, ensuring precision and excellence.





4. Transparency and Trust: Open communication and a commitment to transparency build trust. Patients choose the hospital because they know it prioritizes their well-being.





Gratitude and Looking Forward

Gleneagles Hospital, Kengeri, Bengaluru extends heartfelt gratitude to the Karnataka Government, government agencies including Jeevasarthakathe, Health and family welfare, and the Karnataka Health Ministry for their continual support. This milestone is a testament to the effectiveness of collaborative efforts in advancing healthcare.





As the hospital celebrates this historic achievement, Gleneagles Hospitals Bengaluru remains steadfast in its commitment to redefine healthcare through patient-centric excellence, innovation, and unwavering dedication to transforming lives.





About BGS Gleneagles Hospital

BGS Gleneagles Hospital at Kengeri, Bengaluru is one of Karnataka's most renowned multi-organ transplant and tertiary care multi-specialty hospital, with specialization in Gastroenterology, Cancer Care, Neurosciences, Renal Sciences and Cardiac Sciences. The NABH and NABL accredited hospital operates 450 beds. A modern Cath Lab, 6 operation theatres and advanced imaging services (Trubeam STX and Tesla MRI) offer cutting edge emergency and critical care management, in accordance with internationally approved clinical protocol.





Over one and a half decades of clinical excellence has earned the hospital tie-ups with all major cashless health insurance players and is the preferred choice hospital of all major corporates in the neighborhood. The hospital also offers Video Consult services to its patients in India, Africa, and the SAARC nations.





BGS Gleneagles Hospital is a part of IHH Healthcare, one of the world's largest healthcare providers. With its full spectrum of integrated services, dedicated people, reach and scale, and commitment to quality and safety, IHH aspires to be the world's most trusted healthcare services network, united by a single purpose: to touch lives and transform care.