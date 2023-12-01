Ooredoo Unveils Innovative Showcase At Expo 2023 Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo Qatar, the nation's leading telecommunications provider, held an official opening of its booth at the Expo Doha 2023, attended by Ooredoo Qatar's CEO, Sheikh Ali bin Jabor Al Thani, and the Secretary-General of the Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha, Eng Mohamed Ali Al Khouri.

The Ooredoo booth at Expo 2023 Doha presents an array of innovative solutions, such as the Ooredoo Smart Lighting system for street and landscape lighting, a smart system for efficient waste monitoring and collection, smart energy and water metering services, and a more optimised sewage system management solution.

These cutting-edge systems, all connected via Ooredoo's NB-IoT network, showcase the company's commitment to efficiency, eco-friendliness, and sustainable urban infrastructure, reducing energy consumption and operational costs by using advanced sensors and real-time data analytics.

As a strategic partner of Expo 2023 Doha, Ooredoo is at the forefront of driving digital transformation and sustainable solutions in Qatar.

The company's participation in this event demonstrates its role as a leader in providing cutting-edge technologies that support the nation's vision for a smarter, more efficient, and eco-conscious future.

By integrating cutting-edge technology into crucial urban services, Ooredoo is not just upgrading systems; it is reinventing the way they function.

Ooredoo invites visitors to the Expo 2023 Doha to explore its innovative booth and engage with the array of smart solutions on offer.

This event is a unique opportunity to witness how Ooredoo Qatar is contributing to a smarter, more connected future.