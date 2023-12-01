Russian Troops Shell Nikopol District At Night, Hit Kryvyi Rih With Rocket

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night, the Russian army shelled the Nikopol district twice, and Kryvyi Rih was hit with a rocket.
Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, posted this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.
"At night, the Russian army attacked the Nikopol district twice. First, they fired at the Myrivka community with heavy artillery. Then - Chervonohryhorivka. More than half a dozen shells flew there," the statement said.
It is noted that people were not injured.
Kryvyi Rih was also shelled - the invaders fired a missile at the city. The consequences of the attack are being clarified. However, it is known that there were no casualties.
In other cities and communities of the region, it was calm.
As reported, yesterday the Russian military attacked the Nikopol district seven times.
