E3 Angered By Iran's New Ballistic Missile Variant

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- The E3 - France, Germany and the United Kingdom, condemned the unveiling of a further new ballistic missile variant by Iran on 19th November.

Iran continues to develop its missile programme despite repeated international calls to halt it, and after years of disregarding UN restrictions, according to a joint statement issued by the three countries on Thursday.

Iran's continued development of its ballistic missile programme follows continued nuclear escalation, beyond all credible civilian justification, and previously conducted research on nuclear weapons delivery.

These escalations also highlight the grave threat Iran poses to global and regional security, the statement noted.

The E3 remain committed to taking every diplomatic step to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons and to holding Iran to account for its destabilising activity around the region and internationally. (end)

