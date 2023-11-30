Man Receives Shrapnel Injuries As Russians Attack Sumy Region's Seredyna-Buda

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of November 30, 2023, Russian troops launched mortar strikes on the Sumy region's town of Seredyna-Buda, injuring a civilian man.
The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
According to the Prosecutor's Office, Russian invaders opened fire on the town's civil infrastructure around 10:30 a.m., November 30, 2023. A local resident received shrapnel injuries.
The enemy shelling also caused damage to a shop and a car.
In cooperation with law enforcement officers, prosecutors are documenting the consequences of the Russian attack.
A reminder that, on the night of November 30, 2023, Russian troops launched three attacks on the Sumy region's border areas and settlements. Eight explosions were recorded.
