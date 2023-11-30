Azerbaijan Has Potential To Become Leader Of Innovation Regionwide - Fintech Alliance

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Azerbaijan has the potential to become a leader in innovation sector regionwide, FinTech Alliance Chairman Alastair Lukies told reporters, Trend reports.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of the InMerge Innovation Summit in Baku.

"It is absolutely clear to me that Azerbaijan has all the necessary conditions to create a successful innovation environment. We have heard from ministers, from senior leaders, from innovators that everyone wants to work together to make this possible. Only when people work together, they have a chance to succeed," he emphasized.

According to him, it is important that big banks, government and regulatory bodies realize that cooperation with fintech companies can bring great benefits to the whole society.

The InMerge Innovation Summit has started in Baku on November 30 and will end on December 1.

InMerge, the region's largest innovation summit, is aimed at bringing together prominent organizations, entrepreneurs, and investors to debate the topic of innovation and potential alliances.

