Kabul Asks Washington To Release Afghan Prisoner Held In Guantanamo

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) KABUL, Nov 30 (NNN-ANA) – Afghanistan's caretaker government, has asked Washington to set free the only Afghan prisoner still held in the infamous Guantanamo Bay detention camp, the local Tolonews TV channel reported, today.

“We are in contact with the United States to release Abdul Rahim. He is the only Afghan who has been languishing in Guantanamo. He is innocent and should be freed,” Tolonews quoted the Afghan caretaker government's chief spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, as saying.

According to the private media outlet, Abdul Rahim, who has been held in the Guantanamo Bay detention camp in the past 17 years, was arrested in Lahore city of Pakistan, before being shifted to the U.S. military prison at the Guantanamo Bay naval base.

Abdul Rahim's son Mohammad Daud told Tolonews that, he was two months old when his father was arrested, and urged Americans to set his father free.– NNN-ANA

