Azerbaijani Wrestlers To Test Their Strength At World Military Wrestling Championships

Seven more Azerbaijani wrestlers will compete at the 36th World
Military Wrestling Championships in Baku.
Jeyhun Allahverdiyev (61 kg), Orkhan Abbasov (79 kg), Farid
Jabbarov (86 kg), Zafar Aliyev (97 kg), Rahid Hamidli (125 kg),
Gultekin Shirinova (53 kg) and Ruzanna Mamedova ( 59 kg) among
women will test their strength today, Azernews reports.
On the first day of the championships, Azerbaijani wrestlers won
four gold, one silver, and one bronze medals. Ali Rahimzade (65
kg), Haji Aliyev (70 kg), Turan Bayramov (74 kg) and Ibrahim
Yusubov (92 kg) climbed to the highest step of the podium. Elnura
Mamedova (50 kg) took second place, and Nargiz Samedova (55 kg)
ranked third.
Around 222 wrestlers (176 men, 46 women) from 18 countries are
taking part in the championships.
The opening ceremony took place at the Sarhadchi Sports Olympic
Centre.
Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Maryana Vasilyeva, Vice
President of the International Military Sports Council for Europe
Dirk Schwede and Deputy Head of the State Border Service,
Lieutenant General Abbas Khalilov, participated in the
ceremony.
Co-organized by the State Border Service and the Ministry of
Youth and Sports, the wrestling tournament ends on December 3.
