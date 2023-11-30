Azerbaijani Wrestlers To Test Their Strength At World Military Wrestling Championships

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Laman Ismayilova

Seven more Azerbaijani wrestlers will compete at the 36th World Military Wrestling Championships in Baku.

Jeyhun Allahverdiyev (61 kg), Orkhan Abbasov (79 kg), Farid Jabbarov (86 kg), Zafar Aliyev (97 kg), Rahid Hamidli (125 kg), Gultekin Shirinova (53 kg) and Ruzanna Mamedova ( 59 kg) among women will test their strength today, Azernews reports.

On the first day of the championships, Azerbaijani wrestlers won four gold, one silver, and one bronze medals. Ali Rahimzade (65 kg), Haji Aliyev (70 kg), Turan Bayramov (74 kg) and Ibrahim Yusubov (92 kg) climbed to the highest step of the podium. Elnura Mamedova (50 kg) took second place, and Nargiz Samedova (55 kg) ranked third.

Around 222 wrestlers (176 men, 46 women) from 18 countries are taking part in the championships.

The opening ceremony took place at the Sarhadchi Sports Olympic Centre.

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Maryana Vasilyeva, Vice President of the International Military Sports Council for Europe Dirk Schwede and Deputy Head of the State Border Service, Lieutenant General Abbas Khalilov, participated in the ceremony.

Co-organized by the State Border Service and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the wrestling tournament ends on December 3.