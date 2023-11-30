(MENAFN) In a notable development, Moscow failed to secure enough votes from members of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to retain its seat on the Executive Council after May 2024. The Executive Council consists of 41 members, elected to two-year rotating terms by the 193 OPCW member states, with a focus on equitable geographical distribution, the importance of the chemical industry, and political and security interests.



Of the five seats designated for the Eastern Europe region, four are currently held by NATO members, including Albania, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, and Romania. With Moscow's mandate set to expire in six months, along with those of Tirana and Sofia, Poland, Lithuania, and Ukraine are poised to join the grouping.



Representing Moscow at the OPCW conference, Russian Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry Kirill Lysogorsky emphasized Russia's historical presence on the council and highlighted its significant chemical industry, constituting almost 37 percent of all sites subject to OPCW inspections in the region.



This development comes against the backdrop of heightened geopolitical tensions, with Moscow making allegations earlier this week. Lysogorsky claimed that Russia possessed "irrefutable evidence" indicating that the US and NATO supplied Ukraine with toxic chemicals and the means of delivery, allegedly used in attacks on new regions that joined Russia.



Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of the Russian Nuclear, Chemical, and Biological Protection Troops, further asserted on Tuesday that at least 15 people had died in 17 chemical poisoning incidents, which he attributed to the Ukrainian military. Ukraine, however, vehemently denied any involvement in the development or use of chemical weapons.



As Moscow grapples with this setback on the international stage, the dynamics surrounding chemical weapons accusations and counter-accusations between major global players underscore the complex and sensitive nature of geopolitical relationships in the current landscape.



MENAFN30112023000045015687ID1107514435