Community: EU's Arming Armenia Is Wrong And Dangerous Step

The Western Azerbaijan Community made a statement on the
occasion of spreading information that the European Union will
provide military assistance to Armenia within the framework of the
"European Peace Fund," Azernews reports.
The statement of the Western Azerbaijani Community reads:
"Following France, the European Union arming Armenia is a very
wrong and dangerous step.
The transfer of arms to Armenia under the name of the "European
Peace Fund" is irony and mockery. The Western Azerbaijan Community
believes that the arming of Armenia by the European Union following
France is a very wrong and dangerous step and serves to increase
tension in the region and strengthen revanchism in Armenia.
The EU should put an end to the policy of arming Armenia and
bringing geopolitical competition to the South Caucasus region,"
the statement emphasises.
Earlier, France agreed to supply weapons to Armenia, including
air defence systems. French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu made
the announcement on October 21.
"It is necessary to allow Armenia to protect its civilian
population and ensure the defence of its borders," Minister Lecornu
said while explaining France's arming of Armenia.
According to the French minister, following the contracts signed
on October 22, Armenia was enabled to 'protect its skies'.
The Armenian side noted that the issue of Paris providing
military assistance to Yerevan has been raised by the Armenian
authorities before. On October 5, Armenian President Vahagn
Khachaturian said on the France 2 TV channel that the country needs
a new military partner besides Russia. "France has expressed its
strong intention to help us and to support us in order to
strengthen our defence capability. Our goal is to defend ourselves
and stop Azerbaijan's ambitions because the final goal is to live
in peace with our neighbour," the Armenian president stressed.
