143 Bangladeshi irregular migrants held in Libya arrive home

(MENAFN) Approximately 143 irregular migrants from Bangladesh, who were held in detention centers in Tripoli, the capital of Libya, have been repatriated with the assistance of the UN refugee agency.



On Tuesday, chartered flights operated by the International Organization for Migration brought back 143 migrants to the capital Dhaka, and additional migrants are scheduled to arrive on December 5, as reported by Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry.



Over the past two years, around 466,666 Bangladeshi expatriates have returned permanently, according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).



However, official data indicates that more than one million Bangladeshis left the country in pursuit of improved employment opportunities in other nations in the last year, up to June 2023.



Shariful Hasan, leader of BRAC's Migration, a Dhaka-based non-government organization functioning on migration, informed a Turkish news agency that the group was "involved in supporting 968 returnees from Libya."



“As we learned from the migrants returning from Libya, they undertook risky sea voyages to reach Europe for better living,” he stated.



Until October of this year, Bangladesh has dispatched more than 2 million migrants in the last two years, according to Hasan.

