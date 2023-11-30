Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Embarks On Visit To Northern Macedonia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On 30 November, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov
embarked on a business trip to Skopje, the capital of Northern
Macedonia, Azernews reports.
The Press Service of the Foreign Ministry said that within the
framework of the visit, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will participate
and make a speech at the 30th meeting of the Council of Foreign
Ministers of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in
Europe (OSCE), as well as hold meetings with officials of other
countries participating in the event, the Foreign Ministry's Press
Service Department reported.
