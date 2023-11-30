Preparation Of Draft Digital Code Starts In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Agency for Innovation and Digital Development under the
Ministry of Digital Development and Transport started preparing the
draft Digital Code, Azernews reports.
According to the received information, the document will be
prepared on the basis of international and domestic experience in
the field of digital development with the involvement of an
international consulting company.
At this time, materials and information on the experience and
legislation of foreign countries, especially those in the top 10
international rankings on digitalization and e-government, as well
as domestic experience and legislation will be collected and the
concept of the project will be developed.
Based on the analysis of the collected materials and data, a
conceptual document will be created, containing the structure of
the Digital Code, the subject of regulation, and the innovations it
brings.
The text of the draft will be drafted taking into account the
requirements of the law On Regulatory Legal Acts and the
Regulations on the Procedure for Preparation, Coordination,
Adoption, and Publication of Draft Regulatory Legal Acts of
Executive Authorities approved by the Government. presidential
decree of 6 October 2023.
