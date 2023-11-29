DEI@Cadence: Spotlighting Cadence Veterans And Their Transitions To Tech

(MENAFN- 3BL) Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) are not just words but values that are exemplified through our One-Team culture at Cadence. In the DEI@Cadence blog series, you'll hear the many unique perspectives and experiences of our global employees.

During November, Cadence is showing appreciation for our Veteran employees, commemorating their service, and recognizing their contributions to our business success. Cadence has a Veterans Inclusion Group with members across our U.S. sites who are helping to plan fun and educational events in celebration of Veterans Day. Additionally, our group members and Veterans Inclusion Group leaders collaborated on selecting two organizations that are committed to supporting U.S. Veterans and their families to which Cadence will make a donation.

Speaker Showcase

Cadence employees will hear from Dr. David Smith, PhD, and former Navy pilot, a Veteran who is doing his own work to support inclusion in the military. During Dr. Smith's 30-year military career, he led a combat squadron and accumulated more than 3,000 flying hours, about four months' time. Now, as an associate professor at Johns Hopkins Carey Business School, he uses his training in sociology to study gender biases surrounding performance evaluations, retention, and dual-career and military families. He has also researched and authored books on gender bias and workplace equity and speaks on this topic around the world. We are looking forward to hearing about his experience in the military and learning how we can become better allies.

Veteran Employee Spotlight

We had the opportunity to connect with Veteran employees and hear their stories of accomplishment in education, extraordinary circumstances, and applying skills acquired in the military when transitioning into the technology industry. Read more about their journeys:

Bob Jolly , Application Engineer Architect

Gary Lytle , Product Management Director

Shawn Mills , Principal Application Engineer