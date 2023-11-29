Government Approves Development Projects Memo Between Jordan, UAE

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 29 (Petra) -- The Council of Ministers Monday signed off a memo between Jordan and the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development whereby the UAE would finance development projects in the Kingdom in energy, education, digitisation and tourism at a value of $400 million over three years starting in 2024.The government approved Jordan's support for the two initiatives and the Declaration that the UAE will launch at the World Climate Change Summit.The initiatives and Declaration are the Coalition Initiative (COP28) for high-ambitious multi-level partnerships for climate action, the Responsive Just Transition Partnership Initiative for Gender and Climate Action and the Relief, Recovery and Peace Declaration.The Council approved Jordan's support for the UAE Declaration on Sustainable Agriculture, Resilient Food Systems and Climate Action. The UAE will present the Declaration at the World Climate Change Summit.The Declaration aims to expand the scope of adaptation to climate change, support farmers and workers in the agricultural sector, enhance food security for vulnerable groups and bolster integrated management of water resources in agriculture.The Council of Ministers approved the bylaw of the Student Support Fund in public universities for 2023.It approved the bylaw regulating the practice of academic work in universities and official university colleges for 2023.