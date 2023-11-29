US Military Osprey Aircraft With 6 Aboard Crashes Off Southern Japan, At Least 1 Dead

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A crew member who was recovered from the ocean after a US military Osprey aircraft carrying six people crashed Wednesday off southern Japan has been pronounced dead, coast guard officials said cause of the crash and the status of the five others on the aircraft were not immediately known, coast guard spokesperson Kazuo Ogawa said. Initial reports said the aircraft was carrying eight people, but the US military later revised the number to six, he said Read | Hero MotoCorp, TVS, Bajaj Auto share price at 52 week high on improved outlookThe coast guard received an emergency call from a fishing boat near the crash site off Yakushima, an island south of Kagoshima on the southern main island of Kyushu, he said guard aircraft and patrol boats found one person, who was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, and gray-colored debris believed to be from the aircraft, Ogawa said. They were found about 1 kilometer (0.6 mile) off the eastern coast of Yakushima. An empty inflatable life raft was also found in the area Read | Did Charlie Munger have a bucket list? Find out what he wanted to do & gave up“The government will confirm information about the damage and place the highest priority on saving lives,\" Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters Osprey is a hybrid aircraft that takes off and lands like a helicopter, but during flight can rotate its propellers forward and cruise much faster like an airplane. Versions of the aircraft are flown by the US Marine Corps, Navy and Air Force said the aircraft had departed from the US Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Yamaguchi prefecture and crashed on its way to Kadena Air Base on Okinawa Read | Uttarkashi tunnel rescue LIVE: Survivors reach AIIMS RishikeshJapanese Vice Defense Minister Hiroyuki Miyazawa said the Osprey had attempted an emergency sea landing News agency, quoting Kagoshima prefectural officials, said witnesses reported seeing fire coming from the Osprey's left engine said a Japanese military base in Saga in southern Japan decided to postpone planned Osprey flight exercises on Thursday and Japanese officials said the aircraft belonged to Yokota Air Base in western Tokyo. US Air Force officials at Yokota said they were still confirming information and had no immediate comment Read | Prosus marks down Byju's valuation to below $3 bn; says investment in lossOspreys have had a number of accidents in the past, including in Japan, where they are deployed at both US and Japanese military bases. In Okinawa, where about half of the 50,000 American troops in Japan are based, Gov. Denny Tamaki told reporters Wednesday that he will ask the US military to suspend all Osprey flights in Japan December 2016, a US Marine Corps Osprey crashed off the Okinawa coast, injuring two of the five crew members and triggering complaints among local residents about the US bases and the Osprey's safety record.A US Marine Corps Osprey with 23 Marines aboard crashed on a north Australian island in August, killing at least three and critically injuring at least five during a multinational training exercise was the fifth fatal crash of a Marine Osprey since 2012, bringing the death toll at that time to at least 19.

