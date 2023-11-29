Deshabandu Tennakoon Appointed Acting Inspector General Of Police

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police (SDIG) Deshabandu Tennakoon has been appointed as the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP).

President Ranil Wickremesinghe made the appointment as the term of IGP C. D. Wickramaratne ended and was not extended again.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe had been trying his best to block Tennakoon from being appointed as the next Inspector General of Police.

Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles was determined to have Deshabandu Tennakoon as the next IGP.

However, sources told Colombo Gazette that the President did not want Tennakoon to be appointed as the next IGP owing to his poor track record.

Deshabandu Tennakoon is known to be a close associate of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) leadership.

Tennakoon had also been questioned over his failure to prevent the attack on the peaceful protest in Galle Face in 2022.

Tennakoon was at Galle Face when the mob attack on the peaceful protesters took place.

Wickramaratne has already been granted multiple service extensions by President Ranil Wickremesinghe. (Colombo Gazette)