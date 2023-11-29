At Night, Enemy Shells Kherson City Center, Damages Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night, the enemy fired on the center of Kherson, hitting apartment buildings, and smashing windows in the educational institution.

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko, who posted a video with the consequences of the enemy shelling, Ukrinform reported.

"Tonight after midnight Russian troops attacked the center of Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank. They hit residential areas," said Mrochko.

According to him, there were hits to apartment buildings, and the blast wave smashed windows in an educational institution.



Four civilians injured as Russian army shellsregion 128 times in past day

Mrochko also informs on Telegram that the Kherson city territorial community was shelled 13 times over the past day, the Russian enemy used 58 shells. The damage was recorded in Kherson, Antonivka and Sadove.

As reported, Russian troops fired 128 times in the Kherson region over the past day, launching 778 shells.