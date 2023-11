Sharjah Ruler Pardons 475 Prisoners For UAE National Day

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 29 Nov 2023, 1:34 PM

On the occasion of the 52nd Union Day in the UAE, His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered the release of 475 inmates.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, also ordered the release of 1,018 inmates who meet the conditions for amnesty. In Ajman, His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, ordered the release of 143 prisoners from punitive and correctional institutions in the emirate.

The UAE celebrates its National Day, also known as the UAE Union Day, on December 2 every year to mark the unification of the emirates in 1971. The country turns 52 this year.

