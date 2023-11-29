Lawyers Admissions Committee Meets

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

QNA - Doha

The lawyers admissions committee met yesterday, chaired by Minister of Justice H E Masoud bin Mohammed Al Ameri, at the permanent headquarters in the Ministry of Justice headquarters.

The committee discussed the topics on its agenda, including the taking of the legal oath by three new lawyers before the committee, consideration of requests to register a number of similar employers in the registers of practicing lawyers, in addition to consideration of requests by a number of new lawyers whose training period has ended, and interviews with a number of applicants to practice the profession, and approving applications for lawyers under training.

During the meeting, requests to transfer the registration of lawyers to that of practicing lawyers before the Court of Cassation were reviewed.

The committee also reviewed a number of regulatory issues and controls for the work of the legal profession, including requests to practice the profession for a number of lawyers from the GCC countries, and appropriate decisions were taken in this regard.