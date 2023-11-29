Four Civilians Injured As Russian Army Shells Kherson Region 128 Times In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On November 28, the Russian army launched 128 shelling attacks on Kherson region, injuring four civilians.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past day, the enemy launched 128 attacks, firing 778 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, tanks, UAVs and aircraft. The enemy fired 21 shells at the city of Kherson," said the region's head.

According to Prokudin, the Russian military targeted region's residential neighborhoods. An administration building in Beryslav district was hit.

Ukraine's air defenses destroy 21 enemy kamikaze UAVs, two guided

As a result of Russian aggression, four civilians were injured, Prokudin said.

As reported, in the past 24 hours, 87 combat clashes took place on the battlefield in Ukraine. In total, the enemy launched 14 missile attacks, 80 air strikes and 68 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.