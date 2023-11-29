-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Four Civilians Injured As Russian Army Shells Kherson Region 128 Times In Past Day


11/29/2023 2:20:18 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On November 28, the Russian army launched 128 shelling attacks on Kherson region, injuring four civilians.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past day, the enemy launched 128 attacks, firing 778 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, tanks, UAVs and aircraft. The enemy fired 21 shells at the city of Kherson," said the region's head.

According to Prokudin, the Russian military targeted region's residential neighborhoods. An administration building in Beryslav district was hit.

Read also: Ukraine's air defenses destroy 21 enemy kamikaze UAVs, two guided missiles

As a result of Russian aggression, four civilians were injured, Prokudin said.

As reported, in the past 24 hours, 87 combat clashes took place on the battlefield in Ukraine. In total, the enemy launched 14 missile attacks, 80 air strikes and 68 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

MENAFN29112023000193011044ID1107506901

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search