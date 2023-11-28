Fahmy Hanna Appointed As Non-Executive Chairperson Of Saib Pending CBE Approval

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Board of Directors of saib bank has appointed Fahmy Hanna as a non-executive chairperson of the bank, effective from 27 November 2023, until the board is reformed in its new term in March 2024.

The bank announced in a statement to the Egyptian Exchange on Tuesday that the board of directors also appointed Elsayed Naguib as the CEO of the bank for the same period, granting him the powers of the chairperson of the board and managing director as stipulated in the bank's articles of association and commercial register. Both decisions are subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

Moreover, saib's board of directors accepted the resignation of Tarek El-Khouly from the bank's board of directors, effective from 27 November 2023, following a presidential decree appointing him as the deputy governor of the CBE.

Hanna has over 45 years of experience in the banking and financial services sector. He graduated from Cairo University in 1974 with a bachelor's degree in commerce and business administration. He started his career in banks, holding important leadership positions. Notably, he served as deputy general manager and regional director of corporate banking at the Egyptian American Bank from 1993 to 1996, assistant managing director and head of corporate banking at the Egyptian Gulf Bank in 2007, and executive board member at the Suez Canal Bank from 2008 to 2016.

As for Naguib, he held the position of executive board member for oversight and risk at the bank. He has nearly 30 years of experience in the Egyptian banking sector, progressing through various positions in several major banks in Egypt.

Naguib began his banking career in 1988 at Banque Misr International. From 1998 to 2004, he participated in establishing the credit monitoring department and contributed to formulating new credit policies for the bank at that time. He also updated the working systems in the credit risk management department.

In 2005, he became the head of the credit risk management department at Banque Misr International, overseeing credit monitoring, credit risk assessment, investment, and information departments. He was also responsible for assembling the team that led the due diligence process for several investors when Banque Misr International was offered for sale. The sale process was completed in 2006, and Naguib moved to work at Société Générale Egypt until the merger was completed.

In early 2007, Naguib joined Bank Audi as head of credit risk management, where he participated in the establishment and foundation of Bank Audi until 2010. He then took responsibility for the risk sector and served as chief risk officer, overseeing compliance and governance at the bank until he was selected as an executive board member of Bank Audi in 2017.

In October 2018, he was selected to serve as deputy executive board member for risk, oversight, and supervision at saib.