EU To Ban Russian Diamonds

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The European Commission (EC) will send its proposal to the EU member states on a ban on the sale of diamonds from Russia for consideration, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

"The European Commission has adopted a proposal that will be sent to the member countries for consideration. If all 27 member countries approve it, they can vote unanimously," the foreign media outlets said.

Earlier it was reported that the 12th package of sanctions against Russia will include a new list of personal restrictions from more than 120 defendants, as well as export sanctions, including on diamonds, measures to tighten control over Russian oil prices, and steps to counter circumvention of EU sanctions.