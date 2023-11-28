EU To Ban Russian Diamonds

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The European Commission (EC) will send its proposal to the EU
member states on a ban on the sale of diamonds from Russia for
consideration, Azernews reports, citing foreign
media outlets.
"The European Commission has adopted a proposal that will be
sent to the member countries for consideration. If all 27 member
countries approve it, they can vote unanimously," the foreign media
outlets said.
Earlier it was reported that the 12th package of sanctions
against Russia will include a new list of personal restrictions
from more than 120 defendants, as well as export sanctions,
including on diamonds, measures to tighten control over Russian oil
prices, and steps to counter circumvention of EU sanctions.
